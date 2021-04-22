North Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations see age drop

Health officials in the state are seeing more hospitalizations over the last month.

Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger says they have seen hospitalizations shoot up almost 300 percent since Mid-March.

As of right now, 37 percent of the current hospitalizations are under the age of 60 and 25 percent under the age of 50.

Kruger says there are multiple reasons that could play a factor.

“Our vaccination rates are a little bit lower in the younger, middle-aged adults. And so that may be part of it, but I think the other part of it is that this is a group that is out and about. They’re working. There’s social activities going on and they’re out and about more,” explained Kruger.

Kruger also says another trend is common underlying health conditions in North Dakota like hypertension, diabetes and obesity.