The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame will reign as 2022’s grand marshal for the State Parade in Minot.

The parade’s theme is “Kickin’ It in Cowboy Country” and starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The route will follow Burdick Expressway East from Broadway through the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

The NDCHF was conceived along a stretch of Highway 83 in October 1994 after Evelyn Neuens, her sister Goldie Nutter and Phil Baird drove home from the 40th anniversary of the Y’s Men’s Rodeo in Minot. The three realized the state’s rich rodeo history and Baird then proposed they initiate an organization to honor North Dakota rodeo competitors.

After, Neuens and Baird held gatherings in Dickinson and Mandan in early 1995 where they soon learned horses were what tied everyone together.

The NDCHF was established with a board of directors in February 1995 and was incorporated in March.

In May 2005, barbed wire ribbon was cut in front of their dream facility in Medora aimed at honoring and recognizing North Dakota’s western heritage and culture.

The NDCHF’s goal is to preserve history and promote the culture of North Dakota’s Native American, ranching and rodeo communities.