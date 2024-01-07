(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of January right here.

January 4Three people were injured in two separate crashes near Dunseith on Highway 3.

January 4 – A 69-year-old Ellendale man died in an overnight rollover crash while he was traveling on 85th Ave SE near Ellendale.

January 2 – A driver and passenger have been injured after colliding with a Kenworth semi truck’s flatbed trailer on Interstate 29.

January 2 – Bismarck Police report a woman was apparently struck and killed by a train on December 29 as she was walking along the tracks.