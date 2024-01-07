(KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of January right here.

January 4 – Three people were injured in two separate crashes near Dunseith on Highway 3.

January 4 – A 69-year-old Ellendale man died in an overnight rollover crash while he was traveling on 85th Ave SE near Ellendale.

January 2 – A driver and passenger have been injured after colliding with a Kenworth semi truck’s flatbed trailer on Interstate 29.

January 2 – Bismarck Police report a woman was apparently struck and killed by a train on December 29 as she was walking along the tracks.