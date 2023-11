(KXNET) — KXNET) — Keep track of every crash that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of November right here.

November 12- A man was pronounced dead after driving on the wrong side of the road in Traill County — an error which led to a head-on collision.

November 2 –One person was injured in a crash in Minot involving three separate vehicles.

November 2 – Former UND basketball star Katie Richards was killed in a rollover crash near Reynolds.