North Dakota Department of Health taking lead on Canadian border vaccine clinic

The North Dakota Department of Health will be taking the lead on a vaccine initiative for Manitoba-based truck drivers.

Beginning this week, Department of Health nurses will be at a rest stop in Drayton, North Dakota, administering shots to about 3,000 truck drivers.

The initiative is funded by FEMA, with the goal to open the border up more for trade.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Immunization Director Molly Howell says the vaccines being used are through the state’s Department of Health because Canada, as a whole, doesn’t have as much access to vaccines.

“We still have COVID vaccine available for North Dakotans. So even though we’re starting to vaccinate some Manitobans, there’s more than enough vaccine for any North Dakotan who wishes to be vaccinated,” explained Howell.

North Dakota and Manitoba share the fifth-busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada.