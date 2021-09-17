North Dakota falls behind New Mexico in oil production, now #3

North Dakota’s Mineral Resources Director gave an update on the state’s oil production for the month of July.

North Dakota saw a 5% drop in oil output, with about 1,000,078 barrels a day.

New Mexico has officially passed the state for number two in the country in oil production.

The southwestern state outproduces North Dakota by about 46,000 barrels a day. Helms says New Mexico has 55 more oil rigs, and he sees their dominance as a future trend.

“When I looked at it, I kind of had to say uffda, that’s North Dakota. We were really expecting an increase in production in July based on what we were seeing in terms of June activity and been seeing in terms of wells waiting on completion and coming off of that mark. The industry delivered the opposite,” Helms said.

Helms says the drop in oil output won’t have a negative impact on state revenue or as a source of funding for items approved by the state legislature.