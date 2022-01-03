North Dakota family living in Colorado has home destroyed by late December fires

Several wildfires hit parts of Colorado in the Boulder County area outside of Denver on Dec. 30, 2021.

The unusual late December fires destroyed homes, forced evacuations and disrupted life for miles around — including for Shane Weigel and his family who are from North Dakota.

Driven by winds over 100 miles per hour, destructive flames forced thousands to leave their homes under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Colorado governor declared a State of Emergency, FEMA is responding and federal disaster assistance is available.

To discuss what he and his family have seen, Shane joined us for our Jan. 3 edition of KX Conversation.

If you wish to help the Weigel family, a GoFundMe has been created.