North Dakota firefighters return from Hurricane Ida relief mission

North Dakota firefighters help with Hurricane Ida relief | Courtesy: ND Department of Emergency Services

Fifteen North Dakota firefighters returned home on Monday after supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts for two weeks.

The first team left North Dakota earlier this month and volunteered at the fire department in Lockport, Louisiana. While there, the team responded to carbon monoxide calls, fire alarms and structure fires, according to the Department of Emergency Services. They also helped with tree clean-up, debris removal and unloading supply trailers.

The second team left North Dakota three days later and volunteered at the Schriever Fire Department, about 80 miles south of Baton Rouge and west of Lockport.



North Dakota firefighters help with Hurricane Ida relief | Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Emergency Services

“Thank you to all the members of the two North Dakota teams. We are beyond proud of what they have done and are thankful for the partnerships created,” said Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark. “This was an incredible effort by all parties involved and we are happy to welcome them home.”

The firefighters were from Williston, Williston Rural, Bismarck Rural and Dickinson Fire Departments.

On Sept. 1, Gov. Doug Burgum approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from Louisiana allowing North Dakota’s firefighters to assist with recovery efforts.