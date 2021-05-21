North Dakota Game and Fish warns about aquatic nuisances

It’s very common for people to explore and enjoy our state’s many waterways, but those at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department say there are a few things you need to do to keep our waters clean.

As Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week is in full swing, the Game and Fish Department says it’s vital that everyone keep an eye out for these invaders.

Aquatic nuisances are non-native outdoor species that live in or near water. These can threaten the ecosystem, economy and even human activities.

Ben Holen of Game and Fish says these non-native nuisances are easily carried from one body of water to another by a person, animal or object that’s not been properly cleaned.

He says you should always be sure to rinse down, drain and check for plants, algae and other debris on yourself and your equipment to slow the spread.

“We all play a part here in North Dakota to keep them out of our waters and we’re all about education prevention because once they’re in our water bodies here in North Dakota they’re almost impossible to remove,” Holen said.

For more information on aquatic nuisances, click here.