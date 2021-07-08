North Dakota gas prices hit $3 a gallon

North Dakota Gas Average Hits $3

For the first time in more than six years, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has hit $3.

Today’s $3 average is up 14 cents from one month ago and 90 cents from this time last year; however, it remains 14 cents below the national average of $3.14, according to AAA.

The last time North Dakota motorists paid $3 a statewide average of $3 for gas was Nov. 18, 2014.

While $3 a gallon may be the average in North Dakota, the range in actual prices is wide.

In Bowman County, for example, gas is averaging $3.13 a gallon, the highest in the state, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, gas in Steele County is the cheapest in North Dakota: $2.80 a gallon.

In general, gas prices are highest in the western part of the state and cheapest in eastern North Dakota.

In Burleigh and Morton counties, gas averages $3.06, while in Ward County it is running at $3.02.

You can see how other counties are faring through this interactive map.

Fuel prices have moved higher on a sharp increase in the cost of crude oil. Crude oil prices (WTI) recently traded above $76, a level not seen since November 2014. The price for a barrel of oil has slipped below $72 today, bringing some hope that prices at the pump may soon peak.

“Robust gasoline demand and more expensive oil have pushed gas prices higher,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional public affairs director for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “An increase in crude oil production to meet growing global demand is needed to bring some relief to motorists.”

A rebound in WTI back above $76 could increase gas prices by 10–20 cents or more, added LaDoucer.