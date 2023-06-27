MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, more than 400,000 gallons of ethanol will now be produced additionally each year in North Dakota. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development has invested more than $100-thousand dollars in rural North Dakota’s ethanol distributors to increase the availability of domestic biofuels.

In North Dakota, two entities will be receiving funding to create infrastructure and expand the sales and use of renewable fuels:

The Northdale Oil Company will use $41,163 in grant money to install two E15 dispensers at a fueling station in Park River, which is projected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 290,072 gallons per year.

The Arrowhead Prairie Co-op will use $85,325 in grant money to replace two E-15 dispensers, four E85 dispensers, and 5 ethanol storage tanks in Carrington, which is projected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 149,648 gallons per year.

Erin Oban, the state director of USDA Rural Development, says it’s important to invest in biofuels because it benefits everyone.

“‘We help consumers keep that money in their pocket,” she states. “We help economic development in rural communities by making sure those stations are up to date, and have the options available that people want. And it supports our ag producers who grow those products so that they have a stable, reliable market for things like corn, soybeans, and the things that North Dakota ag producers grow.”

Oban also adds it’s not too late for other distributors to sign up for the next round of grant money. Additional application windows will be open between July 1 of this year through September 30, 2024.