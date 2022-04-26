Less than one month since the North Dakota Republican Party held its election year convention, it’s now faced with enforcing its platform or looking the other way regarding the sexual assault accusations swirling around state Sen. Ray Holmberg.

On Monday, Holmberg, North Dakota’s longest-serving state, announced he would resign. His resignation takes effect on June 1.

Holmberg is facing allegations that he sexually assaulted a man in 2010 on top of allegations last week that he was involved with Nicholas Derosier who is currently incarcerated and facing multiple federal charges of child sex abuse.

The Democratic-NPL has called for the release of text messages Holmberg exchanged with Derosier while he was incarcerated.

However, not one member of GOP leadership has called for the release of those text messages.

There are at least three provisions in the Republican party platform that seem to apply to Holmberg.

First, the party’s Code of Conduct states that party members must “abstain from behavior that will cause harm to the reputation of the Party” and “avoid situations that create actual, potential or perceived actions unbecoming of a member of the Party.”

Second, the party’s Legislative Integrity provision states that “Legislators should lead through personal moral integrity.” And, finally, the Personal Responsibility provision states that “individuals are responsible for their behavior” including their “moral fortitude.”

KX News sent a letter calling on Gov. Doug Burgum to demand a release of the text messages. We are waiting to hear back.