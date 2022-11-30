BISMARCK,ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services is noting on its Facebook page that North Dakota has not had a case of measles since 2011, an enviable streak compared to other states.

But the department issued the good news with a bit of caution. Current measles outbreaks in Ohio and nearby Minnesota means the disease is just a quick drive or plane ride away from our state.

Which is why North Dakota Health and Human Services is offering advice on how to keep measles out of the state. The top recommendation: Get the measles vaccine.

Measles is a contagious illnesses. Since it’s airborne, a single person can infect as many as 18 others.

You can find more information on measles prevention here.