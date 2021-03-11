North Dakota Heritage Center opens new North Dakota fashion exhibit

The North Dakota Heritage Center just opened a new exhibit called, “Fashion and Function: North Dakota Style”.


In it, you will see clothing worn by North Dakotans throughout the decades, and explore the role clothing has played in our state’s history.


There are more than 400 garments in the collection, some dating all the way back to 1861.


Kim Jondahl, who works at the museum, tells us this is the first time many of the garments have ever been displayed.

“It’s really a rare opportunity for people to see what’s in our collections and to see what people have donated. We’re hoping that people kind find themselves, something about their history in this exhibit,” said Jondahl.

Jondahl tells us the State Historical Society is always accepting donations, and the Fashion and Function exhibit will be open until November of 2022.

