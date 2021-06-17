North Dakota Highway Patrol hosts blood drive to help trooper’s family

North Dakota Highway Patrol hosted a blood drive on Thursday in honor of one its own.

Patrol Trooper Steven Mayer’s wife Tammy was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which requires a substantial amount of blood.

Mayer says when most people think of giving blood, they think of car crash victims or surgeries but don’t realize the amount needed for some cancer patients.

More than 30 people, many in law enforcement, donated blood Thursday at the Heritage Center in Bismarck to help replenish sources of blood, which Mayer says are at critically low levels.

“For people to come in and show the support and love that they have for our family after the last nine months of our lives that we’ve had turned into turmoil basically, has been nothing short of amazing,” Mayer said.

Mayer says his wife previously saved his life by giving him CPR during a heart attack. He says this event is part of giving back to her. He says the best way people can support their family and others with cancer is by giving blood.