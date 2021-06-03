North Dakota Horse Expo bringing attractions like Gladius The Show for live performances

The North Dakota Horse Expo in Minot will be in full swing Friday for its second season.

It’s a three-day, jam-packed event filled with lots of learning and fun.

KX News was able to get a little behind-the-scenes action and catch up with one part of the fun that made its way here all the way from Las Vegas.

“Getting here we had three trucks, two semis and then a prop truck. We did it in two days, sort of,” Alethea Shelton said.

If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, you might want to consider stopping by the state fairgrounds in Minot.

There you’ll find Erik Martonovich and Shelton putting on their show.

“Gladius The Show is a show we created based on equestrian acrobatics. So, we were equestrian vaulters for many years,” Shelton said.

I’m sure you’re like us and wondering, what is that?

“So, equestrian vaulting is, think of gymnastics on a horse that’s cantering around in a circle,” Martonovich said.

“Handstands, standing up, balancing on horses and it’s all put together to like music and routine,” Shelton said.

Creating one big masterpiece of live equestrian art.

The two say they are a team of about two dozen people who all come together to make the magic happen.

“This is a 24-hour-a-day, 7-days-a-week job. I mean, we do everything from taking care of the horses to creating the different acts,” Martonovich said.

And in over a decades worth of performances, there’s still never a dull moment.

“You know Budweiser’s Clydesdales? I went to Budweiser and proposed that I stood on their hitch without the hitch and they told me I was nuts,” he said.

But he managed to pull it off, and now the two, plus their team, and, of course, the horses will be in Minot to bring that excitement.

“I’m from a small town. I love cool things happening in small towns. The energy is better,” Shelton said.

“Small towns are fun because we’re what’s happening in town. When we play in Vegas there’s literally seven other shows we’re competing with at any given time,” Martonovich said.

While in the Magic City though, their hope is to be the main attraction.

The Expo begins at 9 a.m. and the Gladius performance is 7 p.m.