BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — The North Dakota House has passed a bill that will freeze higher education tuitions in the state at their current levels.

House Bill 1003 — the Higher Education budget — includes a provision where that state will absorb what would have been a four percent increase in tuition at the state’s 11 higher education institutions over the next two years.

The tuition freeze will represent a total savings of $47 million to students in or seeking higher education throughout North Dakota.

“We have a large surplus right now,” explains Majority Leader Mike Lefor in a press release, “and it’s time we did something to help the next generation. This tuition freeze will help keep students in college and attract others to our public universities, while also addressing workforce needs.”

The bill was approved with a 20-2-1 ‘do pass’ recommendation, and requests that the state handle what would have amounted to a 4% annual increase in tuition for each establishment over the coming two years. However, a ‘modest tuition increase’ would also be permitted for high-cost programs on campuses.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law, it would be the first statewide tuition freeze in 28 years.

“This tuition freeze represents our commitment to provide affordable access to our world-class institutions of higher ed at a time where our students and families need it,” said Representative Mark Sanford. “It’s long overdue, and I’m proud to support it.”

The bill also states that $4.5 million will be donated to a crisis care program that will assist mothers with children under four years old who wish to continue their education, as well as $25 million in workforce scholarships.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will be heard in the Appropriations, Education, and Environment Subcommittee.