NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Indian Education Summit is now underway, with a focus on ways to instruct North Dakota’s five Native American tribes’ history into the curriculum in schools throughout the state.

A bill approved by the North Dakota legislature last year requires kindergarten through 12th grade to include Native American history in their studies.

The instructional sessions at the summit concentrate on ways to blend Native American history, culture and traditions into other subjects in school.

250 educators are joining in on the summit for the opportunity to learn more about the tribes and the best practices to teach about them.

They say a relationship between Tribal Nations and the U.S. government is a crucial part of youth education.

“A lot of them have said that it has been much needed within the state and that just that awareness and understanding of the people that have lived here in North Dakota. Especially with our five recognized tribes within the state,” said Lucy Fredericks, the Indian and Multicultural Education director at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

The summit continues Friday and is being held in the North Dakota Capital and the Heritage Center.