(KXNET) — With Americans working an average of over 1,800 hours per year and having left 55 percent of their Paid Time Off unused last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s Hardest-Working States in America.

This year, North Dakota owns the top spot.

In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics. The data set ranged from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

Here’s how North Dakota ranks in some of those metrics:

#3 in the nation in average workweek hours

#2 in the nation in its Employment Rate

#14 in the nation in Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

In addition to North Dakota at the top spot, the other hard-working states in the top 10 are, in order, Alaska, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Kansas and Hawaii.

You can read the complete report and its methodology at:

https://wallethub.com/edu/hardest-working-states-in-america/52400