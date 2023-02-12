BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but people without a special someone might feel a little lonely during the yearly holiday. Here in North Dakota, this feeling can be even worse — especially after a study from Wallethub revealed just how difficult the singles’ scene can be in our state.

During a study regarding 2023’s best and worst states for singles, Wallethub compared the 50 United States across 30 key indicators of their dating-friendliness, including the percentage of single adults, to the number of date sites per capita. When all of these numbers were put together, it was revealed that the singles’ scene in North Dakota is one of the worst in the United States — in fact, it’s the 3rd worst among all 50. Here’s a list of the five worst states for singles, according to the study’s three major categories.

Rank State Total Score Rank in ‘Dating Opportunities’ Rank in ‘Dating Economics’ Rank in ‘Romance And Fun’ 46 Kentucky 38.93 43 39 31 47 Wyoming 35.59 49 19 43 48 North Dakota 35.58 50 6 45 49 Arkansas 35.18 47 34 44 50 West Virginia 34.13 46 42 49 Five worst states for Singles, according to Wallethub

It’s here we can see that the main concerns, at least when weighed against the other states, isn’t the economics of dating (the price of dates, homes, and job opportunities): it’s that our opportunities for doing just that are few and far between. Added to a low rank in Romance and Fun, this suggests that North Dakota simply has a problem with encouraging relationships, hosting events where they can bloom, or having a good amount of dating sites.

Here are a few more specific numbers for North Dakota’s statistics, ranked on a scale from 1-50.

Percentage of Single Adults- 39th out of 50 States

39th out of 50 States Gender Balance of Singles- 50th out of 50 States

50th out of 50 States Online Dating Opportunities- 40th out of 50 States

40th out of 50 States Mobile Dating Opportunities- 45th out of 50 states

45th out of 50 states Median Annual Household Income- 31st out of 50 States

31st out of 50 States Restaurants Per Capita- 49th out of 50 States

49th out of 50 States Movie Theaters Per Capita- 33rd out of 50 States

33rd out of 50 States Crime Rate- 26th out of 50 States

To view the full Wallethub report, visit this page.