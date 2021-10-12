North Dakota land commissioner leaves 5 months into 2nd term

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The head of the agency that handles land rights for some of North Dakota’s largest industries is resigning less than five months into her second term.

Department of Trust Lands Commissioner Jodi Smith is stepping down on Oct. 28. She was appointed by the state Board of University and School Lands in 2017 and was reappointed to a second term in June.

The Land Department leases rights for grazing and rights to produce oil, coal and gravel from state lands.

It’s unclear why Smith decided to take an early exit.

She says she will remember her time as commissioner with “great fondness” and has offered to act as a consultant after she steps down.