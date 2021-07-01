North Dakota law aimed at regulating pharmacy benefit managers gets support

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of attorneys general from nearly three dozen states and nine pharmacy associations are supporting a North Dakota law aimed at regulating pharmacy benefit managers.

A trade group representing pharmacy benefit managers filed a federal lawsuit in 2017 challenging the North Dakota law.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, negotiate with drug makers on behalf of health insurers, employers and unions that cover medications.

A federal appeals court later ruled North Dakota law regulating pharmacy benefit managers is preempted by federal law.

Now the case is headed back to the appeals court after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a similar Arkansas law late last year.

