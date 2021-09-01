North Dakota lawmaker ordered to pay fines, complete treatment for DUI

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scott louser at legislature.png

North Dakota House Assistant Majority Leader Scott Louser, who pled guilty last week to driving under the influence in mid-April, has been ordered to pay fines, complete recommended treatment, and was sentenced to about a year of probation.

According to court documents, Louser will be on unsupervised probation for 360 days. He must also pay $750 in fines and complete treatment by Feb. 28, 2022.

Louser was pulled over after crossing from Mandan into Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. An hour after being pulled over, he agreed to take a breath test which measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .08%.

He originally pled not guilty in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories