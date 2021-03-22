North Dakota lawmakers considering 3 cent/gallon gas tax increase

As more drivers return to the roads, the price of gas is going up all across the country. Here in North Dakota, it could go up even more. State lawmakers are considering a three-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase and a doubling of the electric vehicle road use fee.

The uptick in taxes could mean close to $1.1 million more for Burleigh County over the next two years. Some drivers, including Christopher Clark, say they wouldn’t notice a difference.

“Three cents wouldn’t really change anything. I feel like it’s gone up a lot more than that though,” Clark said.

Backers of the gas tax at the legislature say it’ll bring in much-needed revenue to repair roads and bridges.

“The gas tax is fair, simple, broad. It’s transparent, understandable to the public, and at this time, it’s the right thing to do,” Rep. Vicky Steiner, House Bill 1464’s sponsor, said.

Those opposed, including North Dakota Petroleum Marketers President Mike Rud, say now is not the time, especially when a federal increase could come soon.

“Representatives of our associations in Washington, DC continue to say the Biden administration is contemplating up to a 15 cent a gallon tax increase,” Rud said.

Currently, the state’s gas tax is 23 cents a gallon — and has been since 2005 — but with new legislation, it could rise to 26 cents.

For those with electric vehicles, like Brian Kopp, the road use fee would double from $100 to $200 a car, which he finds unfair.

“It needs to be somehow per mile in the future. We need to be taxed the same way gas cars are, fairly and equally,” Kopp said.

The bill’s sponsor says the average driver can expect to pay about 24 more dollars a year, which would go toward structurally deficient bridges and other road projects.

“Even with this increase, it does not put us out of line with the rest of the nation, and in fact still keeps us very competitive with neighboring states, and still keep us below their rates with this increase,” Associated General Contractors of North Dakota Executive Vice President Russ Hanson said.

The legislation is poised to bring in about $40 million over the next two years, with most of that going toward a state highway fund and the rest to counties. An Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute study found the state needs nearly $9 billion over the next two decades for infrastructure repairs, but some, including North Dakota Association of Counties Executive Director Terry Traynor, say current funding isn’t cutting it.

“At best we have $120 million of local revenue. There’s about another $12 million that DOT shares in federal funds for a grand total of $132 million to address a $466 million need every year. Obviously a very big deficit there,” Traynor said.

According to the American Petroleum Institute, as of July 2020, North Dakota had the 10th lowest gas tax on gas in the country.

The bill first passed the House last month by a vote of 62 to 32. Now, it’s being considered by the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee, which did not yet vote on the bill.