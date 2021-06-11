North Dakota lawmakers wait for fed guidance on coronavirus funds before spending the $1 billion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican legislative leaders are in no hurry to spend an additional $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid, despite grumbling from some lawmakers that the funds should be distributed sooner rather than later.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and Ray Holmberg, who heads the powerful Senate appropriations committee, say they are awaiting federal guidance on how the money can be used.

Holmberg said Friday that officials are also still calculating the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the state’s economy.

Wardner says he doesn’t understand why there is such a hurry to distribute the funds.