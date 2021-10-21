North Dakota man charged in New Mexico decapitation killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Dakota man is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 10 decapitation killing of another man at the victim’s home on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico.

A criminal complaint alleges 28-year-old Shilo Aaron Oldrock attacked and decapitated the victim with an ax and burned the victims’ head in a wood stove before fleeing.

A news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico said Oldrock is from Fargo.

Federal officials didn’t release the victim’s full name, giving only his initials and referring to him as John Doe.

A lawyer representing Oldrock did not immediately respond to a request for comment on behalf of Oldrock.