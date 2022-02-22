BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a 34-year-old Bismarck, North Dakota man died in an avalanche while riding a snow bike north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins says the man died Saturday from asphyxiation.

The 34-year-old and one other person were riding snow bikes along with three people who were riding snowmobiles near Cooke City.

He had stopped his bike near a sharp ridge and another member of the party was riding on weak, windblown snow above the ridge.

That vehicle triggered a slide that pushed him over the ridge and buried him under about a foot of snow.