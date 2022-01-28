ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of shooting a St. Paul man in the face has been sentenced to five years in custody.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Ramsey County Judge Reynaldo Aligada Jr. sentenced 46-year-old Eddie Lee Washington of Fargo on Friday to a little over three years in prison and 20 months on supervised release.

Washington was charged with shooting Delance Montgomery in the jaw on Sept. 20.

Montgomery told the court through a victim impact statement that he was driving home from work when he saw Washington walking on the sidewalk when Washington opened fire on him.

He complained that the sentence doesn’t fit the crime.