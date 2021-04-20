North Dakota, Manitoba partner to vaccinate truckers

North Dakota is partnering with Manitoba to vaccinate essential workers at the border crossing.

The Manitoba Trucking Association will be coordinating with the state to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for drivers.

Over the next several weeks, they estimate between 2,000 to 4,000 drivers will receive their shot.

In a news conference, Gov. Doug Burgum, alongside the Manitoba Premier, says this is an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the two.

“Offering assistance to our northern neighbor which will protect public health and help get the flow of goods and services going again on both sides of the border. And so we want to do our part to help those essential workers from Canada who are frequently traveling through our state,” said Burgum.

A rest area near Drayton, North Dakota will serve as the vaccinate site.