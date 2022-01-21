North Dakota March for Life draws hundreds to state Capitol

Hundreds took to the snowy streets of Bismarck Friday for the annual March for Life, an anti-abortion demonstration.

Since the landmark Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade in 1973, the event has happened every year in Washington, D.C.

Now nearly 50 years later, demonstrators in Bismarck say they hope it’s the last time they will have to march.

That’s because the Supreme Court is currently considering a case that could weaken the ruling.

Students from four Catholic schools statewide, including the University of Mary, as well as members of the public, took part.

“If the Supreme Court decision overturns Roe in any capacity, it will go to the states and so this will be even more important. North Dakota is historically a very pro-life state and we’re doing everything we can to support that for our politicians, for those who make the laws, but also if Roe is overturned, the work doesn’t go away,” Event Coordinator and Assistant Director of University Ministry at the University of Mary Ed Konieczka said.

The University of Mary also sent about 230 students to Washington, D.C. for the national march this year.

That school, along with the Diocese of Bismarck and the Diocese of Fargo planned this year’s event.

Some University of Mary students shared why they marched and how they hope the court acts.

“I definitely would like to see Roe v. Wade overturned, but I think even more than that I would like to see the Supreme Court defend all lives, not just the unborn,” University of Mary Sophomore Lindsay Rohr said.

“To overturn Roe v. Wade would be an amazing blessing it’s been way too long and I think this will be a time in history that we frown upon by even our own nation so I think it’s time we turn this around,” University of Mary Senior Jake Wilkins said.

In 2007, North Dakota passed a bill to outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

It’s one of about a dozen states with a trigger law.