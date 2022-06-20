NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — About 50 North Dakota National Guard soldiers returned home over the past weekend, just in time to celebrate Father’s Day with their families.

The soldiers, of the 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment, spent nearly a year in the U.S. Central Command area working on construction projects, according to a press release.

This was the first overseas mobilization for this unit.

Most flew into airports in Fargo, Minot, Grand Forks and Bismarck. Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber, deputy adjutant general, and Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard, were at the Bismarck airport to greet soldiers who arrived there.