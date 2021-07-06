North Dakota National Guard to help support the southern border

The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge) has been called to duty at the southwest border of the United States.

The unit will mobilize with about 125 soldiers and is expected to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The move follows requests to states for help in protecting the southern border in the wake of large-scale movements across the border into the U.S.

“We have monitored the ongoing crisis at the southern border and have responded to the request by sending North Dakota National Guard soldiers to support the efforts to secure our border,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

The 957th Engineer Company unit is expected to begin operations in the south in early autumn.

The company is no stranger to to dealing with crises.

Soldiers of the 957th Engineer Company deployed to Iraq in 2003 to 2004, and Kosovo in support of NATO peacekeeping in 2009 to 2010.

The unit has also supported North Dakota National Guard domestic response operations like the 2011 statewide flood fight and the COVID-19 pandemic support.

Currently, the North Dakota National Guard has nearly 375 soldiers and airmen mobilized in service to other areas in the U.S. and overseas.

About 70 soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment and 225 soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment are on duty in and around the nation’s Capitol.

Additionally, about 75 airmen are mobilized overseas to various locations.