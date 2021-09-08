North Dakota National Guard to hold ceremony on anniversary of 9/11

The North Dakota National Guard will hold an observance ceremony on Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The ceremony will be held at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism near the entrance to the Fraine Barracks in Bismarck at 10 a.m.

The guard says everyone is encouraged to join and bring lawn chairs due to limited seating.

Gov. Doug Burgum, commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. National Guard adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, senior enlisted leader for the N.D. National Guard, will be in attendance.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the North Dakota National Guard homepage.