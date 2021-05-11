North Dakota oil industry coming together for 3-day conference in Williston

The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference is bringing the North Dakota Oil industry together this week.

After being postponed because of the coronavirus last year, almost 2,500 people registered for the three-day conference, which kicked off Tuesday.

It will cover topics like technology, geology, engineering and infrastructure.

With outdoor and indoor exhibits, officials say people have direct access to the latest in the industry.

“If you walk around in the booths you’ll pick up on the optimism. This conference is a chance for these people to reconnect on a regular basis and also to kind of share what’s happening between the operators and their budgets for later this year and next year. And what about the suppliers,” explained Lynn Helms, the Director of the Department of Mineral Resources.

Another hot topic at the conference is politics and policy.

Speakers like CEOs, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and current North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven will all be on hand to cover that Wednesday and Thursday.