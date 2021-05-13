North Dakota prepares to vaccinate everyone 12 and up

One day after the CDC gave the green light to use Pfizer to vaccinate kids as young as 12, North Dakota says it’s ready.

Immunization Director Molly Howell says the vaccine is the safest option to help get kids back to normal.

From March to April, the state saw a 38 percent increase when it came to the number of cases in adolescents.

As of now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one of the three FDA vaccines approved for adolescents ages 12 to 17.

Howell says Public Health departments and private providers are both looking to work with school districts in order to set up vaccine clinics at schools.

“So it’s probably going to vary by different your location or which school district you’re in, whether or not you’ll have a school located vaccination clinic. But I know a number of those are planned. And any school that’s interested in having a clinic can also contact us at the health department and we’ll help facilitate that,” explained Howell.

Howell also says education is key not only about the vaccine but also about the impact the virus can have on children.