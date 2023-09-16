A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(KXNET) — Vaccinations have drastically reduced the prevalence of certain diseases, including polio, tetanus, measles and chicken pox. One disease, smallpox, has even been eradicated completely, with no natural cases reported since 1977.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vaccines prevent around 4 to 5 million deaths per year.

In the United States, some states are better than others when it comes to vaccinating. In order to see where the most people are getting vaccines, personal finance website WalletHub examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the presence of reported measles outbreaks.

When the numbers were crunched, North Dakota ranked 7th among the top 10 state with the highest vaccination rates.

Among other metrics North Dakota scored well in:

2 nd – Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination

– Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination 2 nd – Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series

– Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series 3 rd – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Men ACWY Vaccination

– Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Men ACWY Vaccination 6 th – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination

– Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination 7 th – Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination

– Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination 24 th – Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults

– Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults 24 th – Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Health Insurance Coverage

– Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Health Insurance Coverage 27th – Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old

Minnesota was 15th, South Dakota came in at 19th on the list and Montana was 30th.

Massachusetts was the top state on the list.

You can read the complete report, along with the methodology used to generate the rankings at

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237.