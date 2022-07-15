North Dakota has received an allocation of 65 monkeypox doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to the global outbreak of the virus.

The allocations are based on the population in a region and the number of monkeypox cases reported in that region.

North Dakota has no reported cases at this time.

“The risk to the public is low at this time,” says Kirby Kruger, North Dakota Department of Health Disease Control Section Chief. “Transmission requires close contact, such as skin-to-skin contact, with someone who has monkeypox. For people who have had close contact with someone who has monkeypox, the vaccine, if given early, can reduce the chance of developing an infection.”

Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex can spread the virus. It can also be contracted by touching contaminated items, like clothing and bedding.

“Anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox or who has recently (past few weeks) been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox should contact their health care provider to see if they should be tested or vaccinated,” said Kruger.

For more information on MPV, visit https://health.nd.gov/MPV.