BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Currently, a total of 7,988 homes and small businesses in ND lack access to a high-speed internet connection — but this is a problem that new funding from the United States Government aims to solve.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NITA) has announced that North Dakota will soon receive a government grant to help deploy reliable and affordable high-speed internet access throughout the state.

The state will receive a total of $130,162,815.12 from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program. The money will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks in areas without high-speed internet services, to ensure that everyone has access to this near-essential staple of modern society.

“High-speed Internet is an essential lifeline, bringing access to education, health care, and job opportunities, especially for residents who live in North Dakota’s rural areas,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a press release.

Once any deployment goals are met, any remaining funding may be used for broadband adoption, training, workforce development, or other eligible programs around the state.

Eligible entities will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30.