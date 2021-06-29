North Dakota redistricting committee sets first meeting

The Republican-led committee that will draw the boundaries of North Dakota’s new legislative districts has scheduled its first meeting later this summer at the state Capitol.

The Aug. 26 meeting will be followed by at least six others statewide to gather input on a new legislative map that will influence the political balance of power for the next decade.

Finley GOP Rep. Bill Devlin is chairman of the 16-member committee.

He says that public input will be part of the committee’s work sessions.

The meetings also will be live-streamed, which had not happened previously.

Legislative redistricting happens every 10 years after a federal census.