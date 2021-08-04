North Dakota regulators order company to remove wind turbine

FILE – In this March 29, 2020, file photo, a bird flies among wind turbines near King City, Mo. The Trump administration is moving to scale back criminal enforcement of a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. The former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told AP billions of birds could die if the government doesn’t hold companies liable for accidental bird deaths. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines from a summer house that belongs to a family in Oliver County.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to require that Minnesota Power remove the turbine within six months.

The company can either take it down or move it farther away from the Oliver County home.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Keith Kessler and his family filed a complaint last year that the turbine is within the 1,400-foot buffer the company said it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences at its Bison wind farm.

The PSC said the house fit the definition of occupied even though the family does not live there full-time.