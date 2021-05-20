North Dakota Renter’s Refund deadline approaching

The deadline to apply for the state’s Renter’s Refund program is fast approaching.

It provides up to $400 as a partial refund on rent for those 65 or older, or permanently disabled. To apply, renters must fill out an application by May 31, which must be mailed to the office of the tax commissioner.

The application can be found online, and Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger reminds those who want to participate to get it done soon.

“That deadline is May 31, so it’s coming up very quickly. And it has to be postmarked, so the application has to be postmarked by that date, and that’s a hard deadline. So it’s really important that anybody who is eligible for this program who wants to apply has to get that in very quickly because if it’s not postmarked by that date, you lose out on that program,” Rauschenberger said.

To find the application, head here.