North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong visits Texas-Mexico border

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong visited the Texas-Mexico border to assess the recent surge of migrants entering the United States illegally.

Armstrong joined a delegation of House members, including Congressmen Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and Jim Banks (R-IN), in Eagle Pass, Texas, to hear from local law enforcement about their needs at the southern border, according to a press release from Armstrong.

There is no other way to put it. Communities on the southern border are facing a crisis. Law enforcement in Eagle Pass, TX made it clear they need resources to get this crisis under control.



The Biden administration must listen to them and act now. pic.twitter.com/80jTSsSrxX — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) April 8, 2021

The delegation also inspected the Eagle Pass Department of Homeland Security processing facility.

Armstrong said it was “very clear” when talking to local law enforcement and local city officials that the U.S. has a “broken” immigration system.

“Because of the federal government’s failure to act, we are asking more of our local law enforcement agencies,” Armstrong said in remarks to the press.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven also recently visited the Texas-Mexico border, in late March.