North Dakota reports jump in drug overdose deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota recorded the most deaths from drug use in a decade last year as the pandemic caused isolation and fentanyl became widely available.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state recorded 118 drug-related deaths in 2020 — a 49% jump from the previous year, according to the Division of Vital Records.

Police and drug treatment counselors say social isolation due to the pandemic increased substance abuse problems, while fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, has made overdoses more common.

State lawmakers have attempted to address overdose deaths in recent years.

