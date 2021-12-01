North Dakota Safety Council holds course on farm accident prevention

In hopes of preventing tragic farm accidents, the North Dakota Safety Council held its first-ever course on Wednesday, designed for those new and old to the industry.

“What we’re doing is really exposing these students to the hazards in and around the ag industry. So the courses themselves are around safety equipment use, grain handling, chemical use, livestock…” said Director of Operations Alex Heiser.

Students and others were invited to the NDSC building in Bismarck to try the pilot course, which is intended to provide ag students the knowledge they need to safely operate successfully in the agriculture industry.

The goal is to expand access and training in an effort to prevent tragedy amongst local families and communities.

“It’s important to have this program because, if I didn’t come here today, maybe I wouldn’t have been able to bring this back to my community and inspire others to get more training on this subject,” said Bismarck State College student Jenna Rust.

Although the focus was in the classroom, Heiser says they hope to take the program on the road to North Dakota schools, fairs and businesses moving forward.