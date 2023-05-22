(KXNET) — Students at schools across North Dakota completed the Kids Heart Challenge during the current school year, supporting their long-term mental and physical health while raising funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association.

Of the schools that participated in Kids Heart Challenge, the schools listed below are being recognized for their “Top 10” performance:

Shiloh Christian School, Bismarck

Silver Ranch Elementary School, Bismarck

Lincoln Elementary, Lincoln

John Hoeven Elementary, Minot

Hazen Elementary School, Hazen

Stanley Elementary School, Stanley

Central Cass School, Casselton

Lisbon Elementary School, Lisbon

Medina School, Medina

Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro

The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge offers a variety of physical activities to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as dance, basketball or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn life-saving skills like Hands-Only CPR.

Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for breakthroughs and advancements that improve health outcomes and create healthier communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans only 20% of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations. In addition to improved physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include better grades, school attendance and classroom behavior.