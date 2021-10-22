North Dakota seeks new deal with Josh Duhamel as pitchman

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is working to extend its contract with Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to promote tourism in his home state.  

North Dakota’s top tourism official said the 48-year-old star of several “Transformers” movies has been effective in attracting visitors to the state better known for its brutal cold weather than as a vacation destination.

The native of Minot and one of Hollywood’s leading men has been the face of North Dakota and its pitchman since 2013.

He has been paid more than $1 million from the state since then. His current two-year tourism deal expires in December.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories