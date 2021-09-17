North Dakota set to resettle 49 Afghan evacuees

As the crisis in Afghanistan continues to unfold, North Dakota will soon be getting evacuees.

Out of 37,000 humanitarian evacuees, the state of North Dakota will be resettling 49.

North Dakota was selected as one of 46 states to accept Afghans because of past successful resettlements.

Each person had to go through a rigorous background check with multiple agencies, like the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Each person has worked with the United States in some way or another, which classifies them as humanitarian evacuees.

“They’ve already shown their loyalty in one form or fashion to this country, and so not only have they’ve shown their loyalty, but we’ve done the background checks as well, so people should feel confident that they should feel safe and welcome them with open arms just like they would anyone else that’s moving to North Dakota,” said Chris Jones, NDDHS executive director.

Jones says over the last 20 years, 115 Afghans have been resettled in North Dakota, mainly in the Fargo area.