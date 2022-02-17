Feb. 17, 2022 marks exactly 15 years since North Dakotans set a Guinness World Record.

On this date in 2007, North Dakota set the record for most people making snow angels simultaneously with 8,962 people flapping their arms and legs in unison on the State Capitol grounds.

The event was organized by the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

(AP Photo/Will Kincaid)

Guinness confirmed the record on March 28, 2007.

North Dakotans holds several other records too, like world’s tallest male politician (Jon Godfread), longest journey by paddling a pumpkin boat (Rick Swenson), first person to visit both poles (Albert Paddock Crary) and fastest half marathon dressed in an American football kit (William Crosby).

The category of most people making a snow angel at once was created in 2002.

In 2011, Nova Scotia took the record for most snow angels made simultaneously at 22,022, but in multiple locations, so North Dakota still holds its respective title.