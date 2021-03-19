North Dakota spent $3.1 billion in the last 2-year audit period

North Dakota’s State Auditor’s office says $3.1 billion was spent in the last two-year audit period.

Through the federal single audit, the office looked at how 24 programs in the state spent federal funds.

They looked at programs like Medicaid, transportation and education.

There were 28 areas of concern, including the Childcare Development program through Human Services, and while this may seem like a lot — they say it’s actually about the same as in past years.

“The public, you know, will likely assume that a lot of this money includes the money the state received for COVID. It actually doesn’t. The majority of the spending for the COVID funds is going to happen in fiscal year ’21,” explained Allison Bader, the Audit Manager for the Department.

Twenty-eight findings is almost half of the findings in 2018 as there were 46 during that audit period.