North Dakota spent $3.1 billion in the last 2-year audit period

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota’s State Auditor’s office says $3.1 billion was spent in the last two-year audit period.

Through the federal single audit, the office looked at how 24 programs in the state spent federal funds.

They looked at programs like Medicaid, transportation and education.

There were 28 areas of concern, including the Childcare Development program through Human Services, and while this may seem like a lot — they say it’s actually about the same as in past years.

“The public, you know, will likely assume that a lot of this money includes the money the state received for COVID. It actually doesn’t. The majority of the spending for the COVID funds is going to happen in fiscal year ’21,” explained Allison Bader, the Audit Manager for the Department.

Twenty-eight findings is almost half of the findings in 2018 as there were 46 during that audit period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

PRCA Rodeo

FF MAR 19

NDC MAR 19

Warm start to spring: Mike's Full Forecast 3/19/2021

Century Track & Field

Class B State Basketball

Equal Act

New VP of Nursing

MHS Cheer

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Seatbelt Bill

Keystone XL Suit

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News