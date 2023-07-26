MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s State Fair events.

The Ranch Rodeo kicks off once again at 7 p.m. in Arena 1. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for kids 7-12 years old, and are free for kids ages six and under.

Whiskey Myers will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will require a show pass for entrance.

The 4-H Sheep Show starts at noon in the Main Expo Center.

The Open Class Dairy Goat Show starts at 3 p.m. in the East Expo Center

Mutton Bustin’ starts at 6:30 p.m. in Arena One.

Make sure to stop by the KX Info center for a chance to get free drink koozies. Our building is where the lost and found is, and we have daily schedules and maps to help you get around the grounds.